Awareness Conference on Achieving 42% BC Reservations Held at Palamuru University

Gadwal: A special awareness conference on achieving 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) was held at Palamuru University. BRSV State Leader, Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator, and PU In-charge Kurava Pallaiah attended the event as a distinguished guest.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Visharadhan Maharaj, who guided the students on the importance and the process of securing BC reservations.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Maharaj emphasized that true empowerment of BC communities begins with enlightenment through knowledge. He stated that BC reservation laws must be fully implemented and included in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution for India to progress as a truly developed and republican nation.

He added that a significant transformation must take place within BC communities. Just as the Telangana movement emerged with a strong purpose, a similar dedicated BC movement is necessary to achieve rightful reservations. Once such a movement begins, reservations will naturally follow, he said.

Dr. Maharaj stressed the need for society to embrace the ideology of Ambedkar and Phule as a guiding force. Only then can SC, ST, BC, and minority communities secure up to 90% reservations in proportion to their population, ensuring equal share in all sectors.

A large number of professors, students, and academic staff participated enthusiastically in the program.