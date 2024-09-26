Live
Awareness seminar on drug eradication held
Nalgonda: District SP Sharath Chandra Pawar addressed the medical students of Nalgonda Government Hospital Medical College at a seminar on the eradication of drugs and awareness. He emphasised that a drug-free and cannabis-free society should be the goal, and everyone should participate in this mission.
He stated that drugs and cannabis are addictive, and once someone falls into their trap, it is difficult to recover in life. He urged students not to destroy their lives by becoming addicted to drugs in the pursuit of temporary happiness. Instead, he encouraged them to work hard and aim for higher goals. SP Sharath Chandra Pawar stressed that everyone should work towards the eradication of drugs.
He warned that if someone is caught using drugs or cannabis even once, they could face up to 6 months of imprisonment. Furthermore, he cautioned that having a criminal case registered could disqualify them from securing higher-level jobs in the future. He also mentioned that the district is taking strict measures against cannabis and drug activities. He encouraged the public to report any drug buying, selling, or usage activities to the toll-free number 8712670266, assuring that the information provided would be kept confidential.