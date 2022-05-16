Awareness seminar on eradication of counterfeit seeds held

Shadnagar: Shadnagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kushalkar has warned that strict action will be taken against those selling fake seeds banned by the government to farmers in the Shadnagar division, as well as PD Acts will registered on behalf of the government. On Monday, a large-scale awareness seminar on eradication of counterfeit seeds was organised for seed dealers under the auspices of Shadnagar Division Level Agriculture and Police Departments at the Elikatta Rythu Vedika.

Speaking on the occasion, ACP Kushalkar addressed seed dealers and warned that stern action would be taken against those who sell banned seeds as per the directions of the State and Central governments. He said that already 5 PD Acts have been registered against the illegals in Shadnagar area. He warned that criminals would be punished with tougher laws than ever before. He suggested that everyone has a responsibility to see that farmers do not buy counterfeit seeds. He said the media should play a major role and farmers should inform the people about the supply of counterfeit seeds from a humanitarian standpoint. The Special Operations Team (SOT), which is already operating in Cyberabad, said the task force has special surveillance units. The people in the villages are advised to keep a close watch on those who trade in these adulterated seeds and inform to the police if they have any information. The ACP also advised the fertilizer shops to keep proper records of seeds, warehouses, cotton seed packets and licenses. The shop owners were advised to sell only the seeds allowed by the government and to hand over the receipts for what the farmers had bought as per the regulations.

Agricultural department Geeta Reddy, Shadnagar CIs Naveen Kumar, Satyanarayana, Balaraju, Raitu Coordinator Sanjeevaiah and others were present on the occasion.