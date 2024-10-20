Awareness Seminar on Self-Employment Opportunities on 22nd of this Month Must Be a Success – MP Mallu Ravi

Nagar Kurnool: Dr. Mallu Ravi, Member of Parliament from Nagarkurnool, stated that his primary goal is the upliftment of the poor in the Nagarkurnool Parliamentary constituency. He emphasized that he would work to ensure that the welfare schemes of the central and state governments reach every poor individual. On Sunday, he held a review meeting at the integrated district offices complex in Nagarkurnool with District Collector Badavath Santosh, local MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, DCCB Chairman Vishnuvardhan Reddy, senior officials from Nagarkurnool, Gadwal, and Wanaparthy, as well as bank officials.

In the context of the awareness seminar on the welfare schemes of the central and state governments to be held in Nagarkurnool town on the 22nd of this month, MP Mallu Ravi and MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy discussed the necessary steps with the officials to ensure the success of the seminar. MP Mallu Ravi stated that the awareness seminar was being organized to inform the public, especially the unemployed youth, about the various schemes of the Telangana state government and the central government.



MP Mallu Ravi Said The awareness seminar will take place on the 22nd of this month at Teja Convention Hall in Nagarkurnool town, starting at 10 a.m. Senior officials from the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), MSMEs, and various banks will participate in the event. They will provide detailed information to the public on government schemes, loan sanctions, and subsidies.

MP Mallu Ravi described the seminar as a model awareness event and urged the district officials to work in coordination to make it a success. District Collector Badavath Santosh highlighted that the seminar aims to educate the youth on the loans and subsidies provided by banks, helping them become self-reliant.

Nagarkurnool MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy mentioned that a large number of final-year degree students are expected to attend the seminar, which will be key in explaining self-employment opportunities to unemployed youth. He emphasized that this seminar will serve as a milestone for students aiming for a stable and successful career.

The event will also be attended by NSIC’s Zonal Officer for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Srinivas; Civil Society Organization Award NGO President, Venkat; Nagarkurnool DRDA officer Chinna Obulesu; DEO Govindarajulu; BC Welfare Officer Nazim Ali; SC Welfare Officer Ram Lal; DRDO Umadevi; LDM Srinivasulu; Canara Bank General Manager; President of Telangana Association of SC/ST Enterprises, Nalla Babu; and officers from the BC, SC, ST, and Minority Welfare Departments of Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Gadwal districts.