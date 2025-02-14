Awareness Seminar on Vidyanjali 2.0 Held in Achampet

Achampet: The District Tribal Welfare Department organized an awareness seminar on Vidyanjali 2.0, a central government welfare program aimed at supporting tribal students.

The event was held on Thursday in Achampet town, with the participation of tribal hostel wardens and education officials.

Speaking at the seminar, Vidyanjali Manager Venkat explained that the program is being implemented in tribal ashram schools and welfare hostels with the support of Anantha E-Solution Seva Organization. He highlighted that Vidyanjali 2.0 provides various resources, including subject teachers, English teachers, yoga trainers, computer trainers, karate trainers, attendants, sweepers, and security personnel for both day and night shifts. He urged tribal students to utilize the program effectively for their academic and personal growth.

The seminar saw the participation of District Tribal Welfare Officer Firangi, Anantha E-Solution Managing Director Madhu Kiran, CEO Srinivas, Directors Sudhakar and Shekhar, as well as hostel wardens, headmasters of ashram schools, and other officials.