Ayodhya Ram Mandir car to zoom past TS villages

Hyderabad: With the fast approaching inauguration programme of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, devotees have contributed golden Paduka (foot), sarees, jewellery, and many other things. Amidst this collaborative effort, Anuradha Timbers International, based in Hyderabad, has played a vital role by crafting the doors of the temple. A mobile car that is a replica of the Ram Mandir is being crafted, further strengthening the city’s connection to this historic project. People can catch a glimpse of this iconic temple right outside their door.

The main idea behind designing this mobile car is that everyone cannot go to Ayodhya, so with this mobile car, people can get a glimpse of the temple. This car is being designed by Kanyaboyina Sudhakar, owner of Sudha Cars Museum. This model will be displayed in the Numaish from January 19 until the exhibition closes its curtains.

Design and features of the model car

A scaled-down model is being bought from Ayodhya, and after scaling down 20 times, a similar replica model has turned up. It has a mild steel structure covered with a fiberglass, 307 matador-based engine, and it took two years to design and execute the model car. The car can travel 60 kms at high speed; its length is 22 feet, its width is 18 feet, and its height is 26 feet. This model has 216 pillars.

The model has an in-built generator to light up the whole temple and a music system to play Bhajans. “60 per cent of the work is completed, and by January 18, rest of the works will be completed. In mid-February, this car will be taken across Telangana, especially the rural parts of State, so that everyone can get a glimpse of the temple structure,” said Sudhakar.