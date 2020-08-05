Ayodhya temple dream getting fulfilled: Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy

Hyderabad: The foundation stone laying programme for Ram Temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh has fulfilled nearly 500-year-old desire of crores of Indians, stated former MLC and Telangana BJP core committee member Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy.

'The Bhoomi Puja performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ram Temple was a momentous occasion in the history of the country. The people of the country were now realising their dream of witnessing construction of Ayodhya Temple,' he felt. Sudhakar Reddy performed special puja and homam at Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple here on Wednesday commemorating the foundation stone laying programme for Ayodhya Ram Temple and seeking divine blessings for its completion.

Speaking to the media, Sudhakar refuted the comments made by some political leaders raising objections over the participation of Prime Minister Modi in the Bhoomi Puja at Ayodhya. There was nothing wrong in the PM attending the event, which was an important occasion for crores of Indians all over the world, he stated.

The Union government led by Modi was making committed efforts to create a 'Rama Rajya' with initiatives like 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat', 'Sab ka Sat' and 'Sab ka Vikas'. A 'New India' was emerging in the rule of BJP at the Centre, said Sudhakar Reddy. He appealed to the State government to send a replica of Bhadradri Sita Rama Temple, known as 'Dakshina Ayodhya', to Ayodhya for installing it at the Ram Temple highlighting the significance of Bhadradri Temple.

The Bhadradri temple authorities and priests have performed rituals like 'Sri Ramayana Havanam', 'Suvarna Pushparchana', 'Sri Rama Tarakopanishat' and others marking the Bhoomi Puja for the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

District party president Koneru Satyanarayana, senior leader Uppala Sharada, district leaders Yerram Raju Behara, Ram Mohan, Subba Rao, Naga Babu, A Venkateswara Rao and others have attended the puja.