Ayush docs up the ante against social media blitz to promote untested drugs

Hyderabad: Following the Supreme Court directions to Patanjali Ayurvedic Company to appear before it, several recognised Ayurvedic doctors raised objections on social media reels on promotion of medicine without proper tests and approvals. The AYUSH doctors suggest to people to consult a doctor before taking any medicine.

There has been mushrooming of reels and videos on use of Ayurvedic medicines by patients to use in case of any ailment. However, there is no proper scrutiny either by the AYUSH authorities or by the judiciary leaving gullible people to get attracted to these so-called experts and get deceived.

The experts opine that there is a limit to consumption of any medicine; medicine can be given only after examining the patient. However, the reels and videos on social media networks are violating norms. Giving an example, additional director of AYUSH Prof A Ramesh Babu said for colds and coughs, some advise use of pepper in tea. This remedy can be used for two-three days, but when it is taken for a week, the patient faces the problem of blood in urine. Hence, sometimes taking medicines without doctors’advise can lead to serious problems.

The professor said the specialty of Ayurveda is that there are no side effects, but there is a need to have knowledge of proper use. Many registered Ayurvedic companies maintain standards, which don’t harm the patient. He said Ayurveda has cures for some diseases to which Allopathy has no answer, but the patients will have to tread with caution. ‘Patients coming to us have major problems like stones in kidney, skin allergies, piles, spondylitis. Many get cured because they are given treatment and doses based on severity of the problem’. Dr. Gopi Krishna, a registered Ayurvedic doctor, said of late social medial medicine has all sorts of solutions, but who is certifying them. “When I raised the issue in a meeting, some advised me to start a channel in social media with the vast knowledge. This is the level of thinking of people these days,” he said, advocating a strict vigil by the government.