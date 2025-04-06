Babu Jagjivan Ram's Legacy Honored in Gadwal: Sarithamma Leads Jayanti Celebrations

Gadwal: Former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Congress Gadwal Constituency in-charge Sarithamma paid rich tributes to India's first Dalit Deputy Prime Minister and freedom fighter Babu Jagjivan Ram, stating that his life and services remain eternally inspirational.

As part of Babu Jagjivan Ram's Jayanti celebrations, a floral tribute event was organized near the Area Hospital in Jogulamba Gadwal under the aegis of the Department of Scheduled Castes Development Festival Committee.

Joining Sarithamma in the tribute were former Municipal Chairman B.S. Keshav and former Municipal Vice Chairman, TPCC leader Ganjipet Shankar, along with other Congress Party leaders and cadres. They garlanded the statue of Jagjivan Ram and honored his legacy.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarithamma highlighted Jagjivan Ram’s unwavering dedication to the upliftment of marginalized and weaker sections. She lauded him as a towering figure in Indian politics and a symbol of social justice. “Babu Jagjivan Ram devoted his entire life to the service of the people. As a freedom fighter, Parliamentarian, and Union Minister, he played a key role in laying the foundation for modern democratic governance and fought tirelessly for the empowerment of the oppressed,” she said.

Several senior Congress leaders, former councillors, ex-public representatives, and leaders from the town and various mandals participated in the event, making it a respectful and solemn occasion to remember one of the great architects of social equality in India.