BAC Meeting Conducted as Per Assembly Rules: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka
Hyderabad : Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting was conducted in accordance with the rules of the Legislative Assembly. He mentioned that the decision on how many days the Assembly session will run is under the Speaker's jurisdiction.
Addressing the media, Bhatti Vikramarka stated that legislative procedures were followed during the BAC meeting, with members being given a platform to share their views. He added that the Speaker would decide the schedule and duration of the Assembly session, ensuring discussions on issues of public importance. This statement comes as preparations for the upcoming Assembly session are underway, reflecting the government’s adherence to established norms.