Just In
Badminton Star Kidambi Srikanth Invites Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to His Wedding
Hyderabad: Renowned badminton player and Padma Shri awardee Kidambi Srikanth recently met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills. During this cordial meeting, Srikanth personally invited the Chief Minister to his wedding, presenting a formal wedding invitation as a gesture of respect and gratitude.
Kidambi Srikanth, one of India’s celebrated athletes with significant achievements on the global badminton stage, is all set to embark on a new journey as he ties the knot soon. The invitation to the Chief Minister reflects Srikanth's close connection with his home state of Telangana and the respect he holds for the state's leadership.
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy graciously accepted the invitation, extending his warm wishes to Srikanth for this upcoming milestone.