Baiting by TRS keeps Congress on the edge

Hyderabad: While the nominations process is going on, the Congress leaders are tense about the candidates, who would remain in the fray till last minute for the municipal elections in the State.

As the ruling TRS is taking away its candidates, the Grand Old Party leaders are waiting to see how many candidates of it would be in the contest after the withdrawal of nominations.

They have been alleging that already the TRS has made two hundred Congress candidates to skip filing nominations. The ruling party may continue its tactics in persuading the Congress candidates to withdraw their nominations by January 14.

The process of filing of nominations has ended on January 10 and the scrutiny has been taken up on 11. The candidates could withdraw their nominations by January 14.

A leader of the party said that in municipalities like Toopran, Ghatkesar, Nagaram and in few others the TRS leaders have successfully pursued the Congress candidates to stay away from filing the nomination papers.

The Congress candidates, who have been selected by the local leaders have put the party leadership in dark till the end of the time to file nominations and did not file nominations.

In this way, about 200 candidates have been prevented from filing the nominations on behalf of the Congress.

Party leaders said that in some municipalities the TRS is threatening the Congress candidates to withdraw their nominations.

They are also suspecting that the TRS leaders may see that the Congress candidates' nominations are rejected. At the same time, strong Congress candidates have been offered money to stay away from the election.

They have been citing the example of Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation where a TRS mayor candidate joined the Congress and left on the same day.

The TRS leaders persuaded that leader to come back to their party fold. The TRS is also announcing strong Congress candidates as its own and giving them the tickets.

With this, the Congress has to search for the candidates in the last minute. In some areas, the Congress has lot of aspirants for the party tickets and in others it was forced to search for a nominee.

The Congress is also facing trouble from the BJP. The BJP leaders are offering party tickets to leaders, who have been denied the nomination by the Congress.

This has put the Congress leaders on tenterhooks and senior leaders have been persuading the local leaders to see that the candidates stay in the contest till the poll is held.