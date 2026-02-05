Balapur rallies for more awareness on World Cancer Day

In observance of World Cancer Day, a vibrant cancer awareness rally and walkathon took place in Balapur, drawing hundreds of residents eager to support the cause. The event featured the heartfelt felicitation of cancer survivors, celebrating their strength and resilience in overcoming the disease. Dr Uday Chavan of Chavan Hospitals led the programme and inaugurated a new mammogram facility to boost early detection of breast cancer, particularly for women in the region.

The rally was attended by influential leaders, including Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy, MLA of Maheshwaram, and Teegala Krishna Reddy, former MLA and Chairman of TKR Educational Group, who emphasised the critical need for regular health check-ups and community awareness. With a strong turnout and active participation from local residents, the event reinforced the message that cancer can be conquered with early detection, timely treatment, and a united community effort.