Balladeer Gaddar calls on Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Telangana Balladeer Gaddar on Sunday called upon Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday in Hyderabad.

According to the sources, Gaddar met Minister Amit Shah at Shamshabad Airport and gave a memorandum to him. It is learnt that several cases filed against Gaddar in various states and he is believed to have requested the Centre to withdraw the cases filed against him.

Gaddar attended Amit Shah's meeting and spent nearly one hour in the meeting held at Tukkuguda. Recently, Gaddar participated in the protests by TRS against the Centre. Later, he also met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Hyderabad.