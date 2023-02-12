  • Menu
Banda Prakash files papers for Council Dy Chairman post

Highlights

Bharat Rashtra Samithi senior leader and MLC Banda Prakash Mudiraj on Saturday filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi senior leader and MLC Banda Prakash Mudiraj on Saturday filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council. Prakash will be elected Deputy Chairman unanimously on Sunday on the last day of the budget session of the council.

Prakash submitted the nomination papers to Assembly Secretary Narasimhacharya. Meanwhile, the government has appointed BRS MLC Bhanu Prasad as Government Chief Whip and P Kaushik Reddy as the whip in the Legislative Council. They will assume charge in the house on the last day of the session.

