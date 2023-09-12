‘Bandhu’benefits not reaching poor: KVR

Bhongir: MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy has alleged that the Dalit Bandhu and the BC Bandhu schemes being implemented by the state government are being diverted to the people close to BRS leaders. In a scathing letter to CM KCR on Monday, he pointed out several irregularities and partisan attitude of the government. Defending his charges, he even mentioned the particulars of several beneficiaries in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, identifying them as the BRS supporters. Among them were names of BRS sarpanches, MPTCs and former local people’s representatives.

The Congress MP stated that Tirumalagiri was selected under the pilot project and Rs 180 crore was sanctioned.

He alleged a Rs 60 crore scam in the rollout of the project. He demanded a thorough investigation into the selection and sanction process. He said that the schemes were not reaching the poor.

He demanded that action should be taken against those responsible, otherwise the true colors of BRS would be exposed among the people. He even threatened to launch a movement unless the government concedes his demand.