Bandi assures sanction of Central funds for women’s hostel

Karimnagar: BJP National General Secretary, MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar assured that Central funds will be sanctioned under CSR for the construction of a special hostel for women degree college students in Karimnagar.

He was visiting the Women’s Government Degree College in Karimnagar on Monday during which he inspected the solar power generation system built with Rs 10 lakh MP LADs funds. He interacted with the students and said solar power generation system will eliminate problems of power and water.

Moreover, efforts will be made to make Karimnagar Women’s Degree College a top college. “Education should be useful for career as well as Sanskar, Sanskruti and Laksha Sadhana,” he said.

Speaking to the media later, Bandi said that the plight of Sarpanches in the state is unfair. “As the sarpanches are set to protest from next week the party leadership will be consulted to support the struggle of the sarpanches,” he said.

The tenure of sarpanchs in Telangana is going to end on Feb 1. “The government was asked several times to clear the pending bills due to the Sarpanchas immediately and wrote a letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy,” he said.

“The Congress government needs to correct the mistakes of the previous government and the frauds done to these Sarpanchs. Otherwise Congress will learn a lesson like BRS,” he warned.

Turning attention towards the upcoming Parliament elections, he said, “Former MP Vinod Kumar is a non-local. He never cared about the people of Karimnagar and never met people. Knowing that elections are being held, he is making drama. No one listens to his words. Even his own party workers do not care about him.”

“BJP is sure to win more than 350 seats in the parliamentary elections and the party will win more than 10 seats in Telangana. The INDIA alliance has been torn apart. Only the parties that join the NDA alliance have a future. Leaders joining BJP in Telangana will have a good future,” he said.