Bandi demands white paper on tribal quota

Mulugu/Hyderabad: Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao should release a white paper on what his government has done for tribals in the last nine years. He also dared the chief minister to bring an ordinance to implement 12 percent reservations for tribals.

Addressing the BJP booth committee members in Mulugu, Sanjay accused KCR of deliberately linking reservations for tribals to providing reservations to Muslims before the assembly elections. He stated that it was a conspiracy to deceive the tribals and questioned the CM's commitment towards implementing the 12 percent quota for STs.

He also alleged that KCR was cheating the tribals again by not providing title deeds for Podu lands and not allotting lands for several years for the establishment of a Tribal University in Mulugu. He criticized KCR for inducting only one ST in his cabinet while 12 STs were accommodated in the Narendra Modi cabinet at the Centre.

The BJP president accused KCR and his family of amassing huge wealth that runs into thousands of crores and alleged that they were running a liquor trade with hundreds of crores and parking thousands of crores in foreign countries like Dubai and Muscat.

He stated that KCR had made Telangana bankrupt by resorting to borrowings of over Rs 5 lakh crore and alleged that he would borrow another Rs 5 lakh crore if voted to power again.

He further alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was ruling Telangana on the lines of Bengal, terrorizing opposition leaders who question the atrocities of the KCR government. He challenged that the BJP would establish Rama Rajya in Telangana and drive away KCR and his family. He stated that the BJP was working towards converting the entire Hindu society into a strong vote bank and would strongly retaliate against any attacks on Hindus. He alleged that the Congress, Communists, and BRS were colluding to defeat the BJP and prevent it from coming to power in the state and at the Centre.

Sanjay reiterated that the BJP would not have an alliance with any party and would come to power with the blessings of the people. He asked the people whether they wanted the BJP, which celebrates the victories of India, or the BRS, which celebrates the victory of Pakistan.