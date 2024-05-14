'INDIA bloc govt,' I will be back next day: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he will be back from Tihar jail on June 5 if the INDIA bloc comes to power after the election results are announced.

Arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Kejriwal has been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court till June 1 to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections. He will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2. June 1 is the last day of the seven-phase elections and the votes will be counted on June 4.

Kejriwal alleged that efforts were made to break and humiliate him during judicial custody in Tihar. "There were two CCTV cameras inside my cell in Tihar and the feed was monitored by 13 officers. It was said that the CCTV feed was also provided to the PMO. Modi ji was monitoring me... I do not know what grudge Modi has against me," he claimed.

Kejriwal lauded the state government-run schools for outshining their previous year CBSE class 12th results and securing a pass percentage of 96.99 per cent this year as compared to 91.59 per cent recorded last year.

Taking to X, the CM, congratulated the students, teachers and their parents for the "spectacular" performance. "Delhi government schools have got a fantastic result of 96.99%, in the Class 12 CBSE exam! Not only does this surpass our own performance of last year, but it surpasses the CBSE national average as well...Congratulations to all students, teachers, parents and the entire Education Dept for this spectacular performance," he wrote.