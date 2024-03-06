Bandi did nothing to develop Karimnagar: Vinod Kumar

Karimnagar: It has been five years since Bandi Sanjay won as Karimnagar MP but he worked only for the BJP party but not for the people, said former Karimnagar MP Boinapally Vinod Kumar.

Why is the person who lost in the Assembly election is fielded in the MP elections, Vinod asks, adding is the MP position a rehabilitation center for Bandi Sanjay.

He attended Husnabad constituency Saidapur mandal level BRS chief functionaries meeting along with former MLA Odithela Sathish Kumar. Speaking on the occasion, he said that during his five years in office, Bandi Sanjay did not bring even five rupees for the development of Karimnagar constituency.

Vinod Kumar said that winning and losing in politics is natural and there is no point in bowing down under any circumstances, BRS will stand as a strong opposition and fighting against the ruling party.

He said when he was a member of the Karimnagar Parliament, he discussed with ex-CM KCR and brought Rs 1,000 crores for Karimnagar Smart City and beautified the city. He said that a cable bridge has been established along with Manair River Print.

The BRS leader said that this Yasangi rice crop will be harvested in the months of April and May. During the elections, Congress leaders said that they would give a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal and give it to farmers.

He said that the verdict given by the people of Telangana in the assembly elections will be respected and that the pink flag should be hoisted again on the soil of Karimnagar in the upcoming parliamentary elections and all activists should work like soldiers.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Gopal Rao, MPP Prabhakar Reddy, BRS Mandal President Rajaiah, PACS Chairman Tirupathi Reddy, Venkat Reddy, Sanjeeva Reddy, BRS State Secretary Roop Singh, Vice MPP Sridhar Reddy, BRS Senior Leaders Konda Ganesh, Imam, Vamsi Chander Reddy, Devakka were present.