Bandi livid at KCR for jibes on Modi

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his remarks against the Centre and BJP.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, he pooh-poohed the tall claims being made by CM KCR and asked him to do some self-introspection before blaming the Centre. He questioned CM KCR to answer on the frequent crimes taking place against the minor girls in Telangana, continuing farmers' suicides, and the city becoming a hub of drugs. Besides, Telangana became a home for other mafias.

Stating that the KCR government is on the ventilator and days of his government are numbered, he dared the Chief Minister to topple the BJP lead NDA government at the Centre if he can. He asked first to check where his Minister are going and then thinking of toppling the BJP government at the Centre.

He also criticised TRS for bringing disrepute to the elections to the President of India, by bringing out rallies which are never heard of anywhere in the country. He said that the TRS has turned it into GHMC or panchayat elections as if people are going to vote. He asked CM KCR whether Presidential elections are general elections.

In regard to performance, he said that PM Modi had promised to scrap Article 370, triple talaq, construction of Ayodhya Ram Mandri, housing for the poor, Swachh Bharat and free distribution of rice, Grameen Sadak Yojana and other schemes benefitting various sections of people in the country. However, CM KCR goes to Punjab and announces an exgratia of Rs 3 lakh to the farmers there.

But, when Telangana farmers demanded relief due to crop loss, they were handcuffed.

The Karimnagar MP pleaded to the people and party cadre to attend the public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 4 PM at Parade Grounds on Sunday in a big way.