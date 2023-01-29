Bandi reviews Smart City works

Karimnagar: MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar held a review meeting with the Municipal Commissioner of Karimnagar on the development works of Karimnagar Smart City on Saturday.

On this occasion, the MP inquired about the progress of Smart City works. The Smart City work needs to be completed by 2023 since the Central government has sanctioned funds to that extent, the State government should release the matching grant funds quickly, he said.

Bandi Sanjay suggested to the commissioner that the people were facing severe difficulties as the works were going on slowly in many parts of Karimnagar and steps should be taken to complete the pending works in those areas immediately. Smart city works should be done in a manner that addresses future needs and with quality. The MP inaugurated the development works of roads and sewerage under the 38th division of the corporation with a fund of Rs 10 lakh. He laid the foundation stone for the road and drain construction works to be undertaken with Rs 10 lakh funds from MPLADS in Vidyanagar and Kurumawada for the development of the division represented by BJP corporator Kacchu Ravi.

Bandi Sanjay said that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was working hard for urban development. As a part of that, Karimnagar city has been included in the smart city scheme. Hundreds of crores of funds have been allocated for the development of the city and with the smart city development works, the appearance of Karimnagar was changing.

He also said that funds were being spent for development works from his MPLADs funds. BJP leaders Banda Ramana Reddy, Appala Srinivas, Pabballa Shankar, Goskula Mallaiah, Madhira Gattaiah, Jatarakonda Srinivas, Nagaraju, Sailla Harish, U Srinivas, Enugula Ravikumar, Dane Ashok, Egurla Srinivas division people participated in this programme.