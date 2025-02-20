Bandi Sanjay Blames Congress and BRS for Krishna Water Dispute

Hyderabad: BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar has criticized the Congress and BRS for the ongoing Krishna water dispute, holding them responsible for the water crisis in North Telangana.

Speaking on the issue, Bandi Sanjay alleged that former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) colluded with the previous Andhra Pradesh government, compromising the state's water share. He claimed that KCR had agreed to receive only 299 TMC of Krishna water instead of the rightful 575 TMC, which severely affected irrigation and drinking water availability in the region.

Bandi Sanjay further stated that both the BRS and Congress governments had failed to safeguard Telangana’s water rights, leading to the current shortage. He accused them of negligence and political motives that harmed the farmers and people of North Telangana.

The Krishna water dispute has been a long-standing issue between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with concerns over water allocation impacting irrigation and drinking water supply. BJP leaders have been demanding a fair distribution of Krishna river water, blaming past governments for compromising Telangana's interests.