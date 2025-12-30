Bandi Sanjay hails ‘Akhanda 2’ as a must-watch film

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged film directors to produce more films to create awareness about Sanatana Hindu Dharma and its importance among people.

Addressing the media after a special screening of the Akhanda 2: Tandavam Telugu movie on Monday, he praised the recently released film as an extraordinary cinematic experience that every Hindu and Indian should watch. The minister said the movie delivers a strong message about the importance of protecting Sanathana Dharma and serves as a moral lesson for those straying from the path of righteousness.

Bandi Sanjay watched the film alongside its director Boyapati Srinu and several BJP leaders, including state vice-president Kasam Venkateshwarlu, chief spokesperson NV Subhash, spokesperson J Sangappa, and district president Uma Mahender.

Expressing his admiration, the minister said, “Boyapati Srinu is synonymous with sensational cinema. ‘Akhanda 2’ combines commercial appeal with a profound message. It takes immense courage to make a film centered on Sanatana Dharma, especially when our traditions and culture face constant attacks.”

He further stated that the film underscores the need for society to stand up against injustice, adding, “Just as soldiers guard our borders, society must safeguard dharma. Remaining silent in the face of wrongdoing is also a mistake.” According to him, the movie inspires viewers to dedicate their lives to the nation and dharma.

Drawing a parallel with national leadership, Bandi Sanjay praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “warrior protecting Sanatana Dharma,” crediting his leadership for India’s success in delivering COVID-19 vaccines to the world. He recalled Modi’s visit to Hyderabad’s Bharat Biotech facility during the pandemic, highlighting the government’s proactive role in supporting scientists and ensuring vaccine development.

The minister lauded actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s performance, saying, “Watching Balayya in this film feels like witnessing Lord Shiva himself. His portrayal is electrifying, and Boyapati Srinu deserves special appreciation for crafting such a masterpiece without compromise.” He urged audiences to support the film and called for more movies that defend cultural values and awaken society against internal threats.

Bandi Sanjay asserted that Akhanda 2 is not just entertainment but a responsibility for every Hindu and Indian to watch. “Those who spread false propaganda against dharma must learn from this film. It’s time for everyone to unite under the umbrella of Hindu Dharma,” he said.