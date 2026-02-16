Defection row adds new twist in Gadwal municipality

Gadwal: Political activity has intensified in Gadwal following a fractured mandate in the recent municipal elections, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest for the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson posts scheduled for Monday.

With no party securing a clear majority in the 37-member municipal council, intense lobbying, strategic negotiations and camp politics have come to the fore. The “magic figure” required to win the Chairperson post stands at 19.

The results are as follows: Indian National Congress (Congress) – 16 seats; Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) – 11 seats; Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – 7 seats’ All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) – 1 seat; and Independents – 2 seats.

Though Congress has emerged as the single largest party, it remains short of a majority. Party sources indicate that it has already secured the backing of two Independent councillors and is in discussions for additional support, potentially taking its strength to the majority mark.

Meanwhile, BRS and BJP leaders are reportedly exploring strategic coordination to consolidate votes against Congress. However, no formal alliance has been officially confirmed.

In a bid to prevent defections or cross-voting, major parties have shifted their councillors to secure locations, including Hyderabad and neighbouring areas. The councillors are expected to return to Gadwal on the day of the election for the special council meeting, where newly elected members will first take oath before proceeding with the indirect election of Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson. The movement of councillors has added to speculation over possible cross-party negotiations and last-minute shifts in allegiance.

The political situation took a sharper turn amid reports that Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, the Gadwal MLA elected on a BRS ticket, may have extended support to Congress-backed candidates in the municipal leadership race.

Though no official statement has been issued, the development has reportedly triggered internal deliberations within BRS over whether such support, if proven, amounts to violation of the party whip.

Under the Anti-Defection provisions of the Constitution, an elected representative may face disqualification if they vote contrary to the party whip or voluntarily give up party membership. Any complaint in this regard would be adjudicated by the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Legal experts note that until a formal petition is filed and decided upon, the member continues in office. Past political disputes in Telangana have even reached the Supreme Court of India, though disqualification proceedings often take considerable time.

The two-thirds merger provision under the Anti-Defection Law does not appear applicable in the present case, as there is no indication of a collective shift by legislators.

For Congress, currently in power in the state, securing the Gadwal municipal leadership would strengthen its grassroots presence. For BRS, the episode raises concerns over internal cohesion and party discipline.