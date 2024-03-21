Bandi Sanjay inspects damaged crops

Sircilla: BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashed out at the State government for not giving input subsidy to farmers affected by natural calamities, and asked why the government not implementing all the promises given to the farmers during the elections.

Bandi Sanjay inspected the crop fields damaged by untimely rains in Mustabad, Potugal and Gambhiraopet areas of Rajanna Sircilla district on Wednesday. He spoke to the affected farmers and enquired about the details of crop damage. He assured them to get help from the government.

Later speaking with the media, he said that thousands of acres of crops have been damaged in many villages under Rajanna Sircilla district and Karimnagar parliamentary constituency.

“Before coming to power, the Congress leaders had shown heaven to farmers and Rahul Gandhi in the Warangal Rythu Declaration said that the party would implement a loan waiver scheme of Rs 2 lakh as soon as the Congress government is formed. Rs 15,000 per acre annually under Rythu Bharosa would be paid to farmers who own land as well as tenant farmers and to provide Rs 12,000 to employment guarantee workers.

It has been 100 days since the Congress came to power but compensation is not being given to the farmers who lost their crops due to hailstorm, he said. There is no difference between the Congress and the BRS government, Bandi Sanjay said.

He demanded that State government should pay Rs 20,000 per acre as immediate assistance to farmers who have lost crops.