Bandi Sanjay Kumar dares KCR to prove giving 24/7 power to farm sector

Nirmal/Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday strongly refuted the repeated allegations of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao that the Centre was forcing to install electricity meters to agriculture pump sets.

Addressing people at Mogilipet village of Mallapur mandal in Jagitial district on the 11th day of his fifth phase of 'Praja Sangrama Yatra', he said the Centre would not be able to install electricity meters to the pump sets without the consent of the State government.

He asserted that the new Electricity Act enacted by the Centre had no mention of installation of electricity meters in the agriculture sector. "I challenge the KCR government to prove that the Centre is insisting on meters for agriculture pump sets. If it does, I will take up complete responsibility for the same. If it doesn't, will KCR tender unconditional apology to people in public?" the BJP president asked.

Bandi said the Centre had, however, fixed a meter to KCR's family to measure its corruption and would not spare him. "It has begun the exercise to expose the corrupt TRS leaders in public. Very soon, KCR's daughter Kavitha will be thrown behind bars for indulging in Rs 1 lakh crore liquor scam," he said.

The BJP leader challenged KCR to prove that his government was giving round-the-clock free power supply to the agriculture sector. "If he doesn't prove, is he ready to quit politics?" he asked.

He alleged that the CM had pushed the power distribution companies into a deep crisis by defaulting in clearing subsidy dues of Rs 60,000 crore. "On the other hand, KCR has imposed a heavy burden on the common man by increasing the power tariff," he said.

Reacting to KCR's criticism that the Make In India slogan of the Modi government was a big farce and that it was allowing sale of Chinese goods in China Bazaars, he quipped it was a big joke. "If only Chinese goods are sold in China Bazaars, do Mysore Bajji and Mysore Pak come from Mysore and Irani Chai from Iran? KCR should know that whatever is sold in Chinese markets are locally-made products under Make In India," he asserted.

The State BJP chief charged the KCR government with failing to fulfill his pre-election promises like reopening of Muthyampet Sugar Factory, setting up a separate board for Gulf migration victims, developing Vemulawada and Basar temples at Rs 100 crore each.