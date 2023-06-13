Bandi Sanjay Kumar neglected Smart City works: Sardar Ravinder Singh

Karimnagar: Civil Supply Corporation chairman Sardar Ravinder Singh on Monday alleged that MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar inspected the Smart City works four years after he won as an MP as the elections are nearing.

Bandi Sanjay did not pay attention to the development of Karimnagar. There is no record of him taking any reviews of smart city works in the capacity of Member of Parliament. No matter how many times the traders of Tower Circle complained to them, no measures were taken to address their problem, he said.

Bandi Sanjay as the Chairman of the Smart City Advisory Committee completely failed and did not conduct a single meeting in his capacity. He visited the areas where smart city works are being done in Tower circle area only for votes, Singh said.

He claimed that he and the then MP Boinapally Vinod Kumar made a strong effort to include Karimnagar city in the list of smart cities and achieved the smart city. But Bandi Sanjay did not review even a single day on the Smart City works. They did not care even if the contractor was doing the work at will.

Bandi Sanjay neglected the Smart City works, Ravinder Singh said adding that he would seek enquiry by ACB officials or other investigating agencies on this smart city works. He was accompanied by BRS leaders Gunjapadugu Hariprasad, Pendyala Mahesh, Kemasaram Tirupati and others.