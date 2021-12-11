Bandi Sanjay Kumar urges UGC to confirm 12-B status to KU

Hyderabad: State BJP chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) to grant 12-B status to the Satavahana University, Karimnagar.

He met UGC secretary Prof. Rajnish Jain in Delhi and submitted a representation on the issue. He highlighted how the university was facing several problems due to a lack of 12-B status.

The MP said lack of 12-B status deprived the university of funds. Similarly, following changes in rules, it is not in a position to fill the teaching and non-teaching vacancies. Against this backdrop, he urged the UGC to confirm 12-B status at the earliest to free the university from its current problems.

Sanjay Kumar said the university would take corrective measures needed as per the UGC requirements.

He said that the UGC secretary called for a report on granting 12-B status to the Kakatiya University. He thanked Jain for appointing a committee to examine grant of the status. He was assured to examine granting status to the university on receipt of the report by the recognition committee.

Later, addressing media the MP said granting 12-B status would help the university free itself from hurdles to appoint staff. Besides, the university will get the funding.

Sanjay Kumar alleged that the State government was acting to let down the autonomous status of universities, citing its direction not to make any appointments by them.

"It shows that the government failed to recognise the autonomous status of the universities. It would set a wrong precedent to further deteriorate their situation, he rued.



