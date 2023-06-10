Bandi Sanjay Kumar welcomes Centre sanctioning 13 medical colleges to Telangana

Hyderabad: Karimnagar MP and Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar thanked the Central government for sanctioning 13 medical colleges for Telangana.

Sanjay Kumar expressing his appreciation for sanctioning a government medical college to Karimangar said that the Centre had communicated with the State government sanction of the medical colleges to the State. However, the State government did not respond to the same. Instead, engaged in blaming the Centre for not granting medical colleges to Telangana.

He said the Centre has permitted setting up 13 medical colleges in Telangana, showing the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the development of the State.

"I thank the Prime Minister and Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya," he added.

Sanjay Kumar said that the Centre has been allocating special funds for the welfare and development of Telangana. This, despite the State government, is not extending its cooperation that the Prime Minister has been paying special interest to the development of Telangana, he said.

Sanjay Kumar said that the State government's allegations that the Centre did not cooperate in setting up medical colleges in Telangana is a lie. The then Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Harsha Vardhan, wrote to the State government on the Central government's decision to set up and fund medical colleges in Telangana. But, the State government did not respond to the same.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao created hurdles and blamed the centre for alleging discrimination towards Telangana in setting up new medical colleges, he charged.