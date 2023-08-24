Bandi Sanjay lambasts KCR’s leadership

Rangareddy: Bandi Sanjay, BJP National General Secretary and Member of Parliament, delivered a fervent address during a party polling booth meeting in the Chevella assembly constituency on Wednesday. Sanjay's assertive words underline the party's determination to challenge Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's authority and usher in a new era of transformation in Telangana.

"Just as cancer becomes increasingly life-threatening when it enters its third stage, KCR's third term could pose even graver dangers. It's imperative for citizens to ponder this fact," stressed Sanjay.

Directing his attention to the upcoming elections and KCR's governance style, Sanjay criticised the CM for allegedly failing to deliver substantial benefits to the public. He expressed reservations about the list of candidates put forward by KCR's BRS party, labelling them the ‘Dandu Palayam Gang’. He questioned whether the electorate genuinely desired a party vested with unchecked power and reaffirmed the BJP's unwavering commitment to advocate for the welfare of the people, even if it meant facing legal consequences.

Sanjay further argued that KCR's BRS party exhibited unpredictability, citing the potential for last-minute candidate changes. Accusing KCR of channelling funds to Congress MLA candidates, he insinuated that such candidates might switch allegiance to BRS after a victory. He emphatically said that BJP remained the singular steadfast choice in such circumstances.

He scrutinised KCR's track record in uplifting marginalised communities. Accusing KCR of diluting the legacy of Dr B R Ambedkar, Sanjay asserted that the BJP's mission centred on replacing the BRS party with a Ram Rajyam administration, which would empower the marginalised and underprivileged.

Sanjay's words resonated particularly with the BCs, assuring them of the BJP's dedication to their welfare. He denounced KCR for allegedly sidelining BCs in the allocation of MLA tickets and questioned the rationale behind BRS offering only 22 seats in a State where BCs constitute 52 per cent of the population. He encouraged Telangana's citizens to perceive the BJP as a party that champions BC representation in the central government. "The BJP is on the path to power, and this is a certainty under the leadership of Kishan Reddy," he declared, emphasising that BJP's governance would unlock Telangana's true developmental potential.

G Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister and BJP State President, also addressed the gathering and stressed the necessity of shielding Telangana from what he described as KCR's dictatorial rule.

Accusing both Congress and BRS of misleading the public, Kishan Reddy critically analysed the timing and genuineness of KCR's announcements. He questioned the sincerity of KCR's election-time promise of loan waivers for farmers, suggesting it was a political manoeuvre rather than genuine support.

He underscored the need for consistent solutions to agricultural challenges and comprehensive welfare policies for farmers.

AP Jitender Reddy, G Vivek Venkataswamy, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Karnataka MLA Chandrappa, State Representative CH Vithal, District President Bokka Narasimha Reddy, SC Morcha State President Koppu Bhasha, and other state leaders were also present.