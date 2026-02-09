Bandi Sanjay questions BRS, Congress credibility, promises development push

Karimnagar: UnionMinister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday questioned why people should vote for the Congress or the BRS, alleging that both parties had failed to deliver development, and appealed to voters to ensure a BJP victory in the upcoming municipal elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Choppadandi town as part of the campaign, Bandi Sanjay said he would take complete responsibility for the town’s development if the BJP was given an opportunity. The meeting was attended by BJP district president Gangadi Krishna Reddy, municipal election in-charge Surabhi Naveen, and other party leaders.

The Union Minister stated that the Narendra Modi-led Central government had released substantial funds for the development of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation and several municipalities, including Choppadandi. He alleged that despite being in power for two years, the Congress government had not released even a single rupee for municipal development and had failed to implement any of its six guarantees.

Criticising the BRS, Bandi Sanjay said the party, which ruled the state for a decade, was responsible for misgovernance and land encroachments and was now seeking votes without being accountable to the people. He asserted that the BJP, if elected, would ensure rapid and transparent development in Karimnagar Corporation and Choppadandi municipality.

Highlighting central assistance, he said Choppadandi had received Rs 36.30 crore under AMRUT 2.0, Rs 5.57 crore from the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions, Rs 42.66 lakh under the Swachh Bharat Mission and Rs 2.94 crore through the PM SVANidhi scheme, benefiting 1,611 people. He also referred to the distribution of branded bicycles and payment of examination fees for Class 10 students studying in government schools.

Bandi Sanjay criticised delays in key projects, including road widening, the integrated market complex, Mission Bhagiratha water supply works, and internal road development. He promised to complete all pending works, ensure drinking water to every household, develop Kudi Cheruvu, improve road infrastructure, upgrade the Choppadandi hospital on corporate lines, and resolve ward-level issues.

Describing the municipal elections as crucial for Karimnagar’s future, he urged voters not to be misled by what he termed the “false promises” of the Congress and BRS, warning that electing them would hamper development for the next five years.