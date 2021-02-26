Bandi Sanjay slams CM KCR for cheating public

Telangana: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on Friday hit out at the TRS supremo and state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stating that the CM is number one in cheating the people.

Addressing the media after welcoming Kapilavai Dilip Kumar into the party, Bandi Sanjay said that all the anti-TRS forces should come together. "The Chief Minister is making use of the PV Narasimha Rao only for his own benefits. However, the CM did not respond to the AIMIM remarks to demolish the PV Ghat," he said.

Sanjay also demanded CBI inquiry on the killing of the advocate couple in Peddapalli and also asked the people not to make a mistake by voting to the TRS party in the MLC election. He also threatened to disclose the secrets of the Chief Minister with the help of BJP high command.

He also asserted that he has evidence that the Chief Minister is misleading the parliament which will shake the parliament.