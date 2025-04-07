Bandi Sanjay takes ‘rubber stamp CM’ dig at Revanth

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar turned his ire at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy calling him a ‘rubber stamp’ and questioning, how AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan could hold a review with the Ministers from the Secretariat.

The Karimnagar MP said that it is shameful for the PCC president to say that the AICC leadership has the final decision on Cabinet expansion. “Who should be and should not be in the State Cabinet is the Chief Minister’s discretion. “How can one announce that AICC would take a final decision on the Cabinet expansion? How can a Congress leader conduct a review in the Secretariat? What more proof is needed that governance in Telangana has gone astray?” he asked.

After unfurling the party flag on the BJP’s foundation day in Karimnagar on Sunday, the speaker extended greetings on this special occasion. He noted that the BJP has overcome numerous setbacks and humiliations over the past 45 years. “It is a party forged through the sacrifices of thousands of workers and the struggles of countless individuals. The BJP’s current standing is the reason for the present result of its national ideology and ideological strength. In 2019 alone, the BJP emerged as the world’s largest political party, boasting 180 million members. “We are currently governing 16 States independently and six States through alliances,” he said.

He recalled that it was during former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure that the nation’s strength was showcased with the Pokhran nuclear test. The BJP is credited with expanding national highways under the Golden Quadrilateral project and continues to uphold Deendayal’s vision of providing welfare benefits to the most underserved segments of society. The Union Minister highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India is experiencing remarkable economic growth. The country is advancing in development and welfare, although he pointed out that central welfare schemes are not being fully realised in Telangana.

He stated that Modi’s government treats all States equally and prioritises their development. Kumar criticised Congress rule in Telangana as corrupt, claiming that the six guarantees promised failed to materialise. He described the Chief Minister as a “rubber stamp,” arguing that Telangana is governed by Jan Path and Gandhi Bhavan.

“It is ironic that the Congress high command decides who should be in the Cabinet. The expansion of the Cabinet should be the CM’s prerogative. It is shameful for PCC presidents to admit that the Congress high command makes such decisions,” he said. Additionally, he alleged that the State is being exploited to pay tribute to leaders in Delhi, asserting that the Chief Minister has lost control over governance.

He cited the HCU land issue as a contributing factor.