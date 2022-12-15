Bandi Sanjay to end fifth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra, to hold a public meeting today

On the occasion of the end of Bandi Sanjay's 5th Padayatra, BJP organized a huge public meeting in Karimnagar today. BJP national president JP Nadda will be the chief guest for this meeting to be held at Karimnagar SRR College Grounds along with many other leaders will also participate in this meeting. On the other hand, during the BJP's public meeting, the entire Karimnagar turned saffron.



It is known that Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay is going to end the fifth phase of the Praja Sangrama Yatra today. In the background of BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda attending this meeting is that the parties are working for a massive gathering.



Special arrangements are being made so that all the BJP members belonging to the polling booth committees of the state can attend. A large number of people have planned to come from the combined Karimnagar districts of Adilabad and Nizamabad districts of North Telangana.