Bandi Sanjay vows to develop Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that he is determined to develop the Karimnagar parliamentary constituency in all areas and serve the public who elected him.

He visited Karimnagar Collectorate for the first time after taking charge as Union Minister. He enquired about the details of Central government’s participation and funds as well as the implementation of the Central schemes by these departments. While informing the minister about the Central government schemes being implemented by various departments, the district level officers of the respective departments explained their progress along with the statistics.

Bandi Sanjay asked the officials to cooperate and make develop proposals precisely that will benefit the people and said he will take responsibility to talk to the ministers of the respective departments at the Centre.

He said that the Central government is spending a large amount of funds for the cultivation of palm oil plantations and is giving the farmers a minimum support price of Rs.12, 000, but the farmers are not coming forward as expected. The officials explained to the minister that the farmers are demanding to increase the minimum support price to Rs 15,000.

The Minister assured to set up the MSME extension counter in Karimnagar district, to benefit the people of this region. Officials said that a CITD building has been set up in Karimnagar with central funds, but the machinery worth Rs 6 crore has not yet been set up.