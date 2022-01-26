Bandi slams attack on BJP MP Aravind's car

Nalgonda: Strongly condemning the attack on Nizamabad MP Arvind's car by TRS activists, BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay said that the TRS goons and activists with the support of police attacked the MP.

Speaking to media persons at the party district office in Nalgonda, he questioned CM KCR, "are you CM or goon of the State. One of the BJYM activists was severely injured in TRS attack. They were going to solve people's problems and participate in the development programmes and did not come to your farm house."

Stating that the CP of Nizamabad did not lift his phone when he tried to enquire about the incident, he alleged that the BJP will consider the attack as pre-planned incident which is known to the local police well in advance.

He further alleged that the DGP never responded to his call and attacks on saffron leaders are taking place with prior notice of the DGP.

He said law and order is completely out of order in Telangana State.

The CM of the State is responsible for the present pity condition of the State. He said the party national chief Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah were apprised about the incident and for future course of action.

He advised CM KCR to change his behaviour. He said the party is expressing deepest condolences to Sagar of Khammam who committed suicide due to continuous delay in issuing of job notifications by the State government.

Everyone except the Chief Minister has to express profound sympathy to Sagar family, he added.

Also a government teacher committed suicide in Warangal over his transfer to other district on GO 317, he said.

For whom Telangana was farmed, he asked. He said that he was unable to understand what CM KCR was doing by staying in his farm house for the last seven years.

Stating that the BJP is demanding amendment to GO 317, he informed that the party is planning to conduct virtual meetings in order for interacting the State employees with the central leadership.

He stated that countdown has begun for CM KCR and he is in depression after getting negative report in recent surveys.

BJP's development icon is Sardar Vallabhai Patel, whereas TRS icon is Nizam Nawab, he mocked.Number one traitor in Telangana is CM KCR, he added.

He warned to reveal all scams of KCR very shortly.

KCR is slandering the Centre to stir up Telangana sentiment to cover up its mistakes. He clearly stated that TRS has no guts to stop BJP in the State.

He demanded to conduct all-party meeting on SC, ST issue.

Alleging that IAS officers are forced to do odd -jobs in Pragathi Bhavan, Bandi said that they are being offered MLC tickets for CM selfish needs and added that the self-respect IAS officers in the state are unable to function against their will.