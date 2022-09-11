Bandi to embark on 4th phase of Sangrama Yatra tomorrow

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar would kick-start his fourth phase of Praja Sangrama Padayatra from September 12(Monday). The padayatra will conclude on September 22. The party leaders have made all the arrangements for the padayatra, which will be held under Malkajgiri Lok Sabha Constituency limits. The padayatra has been confined to 10 days by keeping in view the upcoming Vijaya Dasami Navaratri celebrations. It will cover Kukatpally, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad Cantonment, Uppal, LB Nagar, Medchal and Ibrahimpatnam Assembly constituencies.

Speaking to media persons at the State party office, State party treasurer B Santi Kumar, State secretary Bomma Jayashri and State party official spokesperson NV Subash released the day-to-day schedule of the padayatra. They alleged that the State government had done everything to fail the third phase of the padayatra by creating several hurdles. They also alleged that police created problems to them by citing no permission to hold the padayatra besides arresting Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the undivided Warangal district. They also alleged that the ruling party leaders damaged their vehicles. They said they had handed over the details of the padayatra to the police officials of three police commissionerates.

Stating that they have not received any written permission for holding the padayatra from the police so far, they said they felt that they received oral permission from the police. The fourth phase of the padayatra will be launched after performing special prayers at Chittaramma temple in Quthbullapur Assembly constituency on September 12. An inaugural public meeting will be held at Ram Leela grounds by the party leaders on the first day. National general secretary of the party Sunil Bansal will take part as the chief guest at the public meeting. The padayatra will conclude at Outer Ring Road at Pedda Amberpet.