Bandi's padayatra a deception: KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president K T Rama Rao demanded BJP State president Bandi Sanjay to tender apology to the people of Telangana and then start the Praja Sangrama Yatra. Calling Sanjay's Praja Sangrama Yatra a deception , KTR said that the BJP State president does not have the right to step into Palamuru district. Before commencing the yatra, Sanjay should tender an apology to Palamuru and the entire people of the State for the betrayal, injustice and negligence done by the BJP party to the State, he demanded. In an open letter to the State BJP president, the TRS working president said that the fields in Palamuru, which were once known for acute drought, have now turned into fertile lands.

The BJP-led Union government had set up the River Krishna Management Board but there was no development in addressing the river water sharing disputes. This was pushing the district's future in doubt, he criticised. Telangana has been demanding for national status for Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and Bandi Sanjay should explain the Centre's response to the Palamuru people, he demanded. People have been appealing for a new railway line to Palamuru via Nagarkurnool, but all their pleas were completely ignored by the BJP and its government, he said. KTR demanded that Sanjay should let people know how much fund he has donated to temples in Telangana. The BJP which does politics in the name of god Sri Rama should tell the people of Telangana about how much they have donated to the Sri Rama temple in Bhadradri. He questioned if BJP had donated even a single rupee to the Yadadri temple.

No padayatra can compensate for the betrayals done by BJP to Telangana. What was the point of doing padayatra when the BJP only spills venom on the people of Telangana, asked KTR.