Bandla Ganesh submit application for Malkajgiri MP ticket

The Congress Party in Telangana has started accepting applications for candidates in the upcoming Parliament elections. A special counter has been set up at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad for interested individuals to submit their applications. The application period will last from February 3 onwards.

One particular Lok Sabha constituency, Malkajgiri, has seen a large number of aspirants applying for the Parliament ticket. Among them is popular film actor and producer Bandla Ganesh. Ganesh expressed his belief that the Congress Party will secure a majority of seats in the elections and praised the administration of Revanth Reddy.

However, Ganesh criticized Medchal MLA Chamakura Mallareddy, accusing him of collecting fees by exploiting students. Ganesh stated that Mallareddy would not be accepted into the Congress Party even if he applied.

Meanwhile, Prasad Reddy, the younger brother of Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, applied for the Khammam Lok Sabha ticket. Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka's wife Nandini and senior leader V Hanumantha Rao have already applied for the Khammam seat. Sita Dayakar Reddy has applied for the Mahbub Nagar MP seat.