Banjara Hills police rules out couple allegations on social media

Hyderabad: The West Zone DCP AR Srinivas said that the strong actions would be taken against Atuluri Suresh and his wife Pravija if they don't disclose the facts. He said the couple has made meaningless allegations on Banjara Hills police by posting a video on social media.

In the video, Pravija has made serious allegations against Banjara Hilla Inspector Kalinga Rao and the other two SI's, which has gone viral on Monday. She alleged that the police have behaved indecently towards her.

Speaking to media, DCP Srinivas said that there is a dispute between Atuluri Suresh and Vasudeva Sharma. Suresh has taken Rs 4.70 lakh from Sharma.

When Sharma asked Suresh to return the amount, then he began to threaten him. Over this, when Sharma came to the police station to file a complaint. The case was not accepted as it was a civil dispute. Over this, Sharma approached the court and got the notice. On the court directions, Banjara Hills police summoned Suresh.

When Suresh came to the PS, he abused the policemen who were present there and acted rashly towards SI. On this, a case was booked against Suresh and his wife and was sent to remand on December 8th.

The accused made allegations, as the police filed FIR against them. In the investigation all the allegations were found baseless, DCP said. He further added that earlier the couple has also behaved similarly at Jubilee Hills PS, where a case was also registered against them. He said by consulting the legal advice, severe action would be taken against them and the police also have the video evidence of their behavior in the police station.