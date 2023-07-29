Bank Holidays in August 2023: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 8 days

The Reserve Bank of India plans bank holidays and differs with each state. There are two occasions Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan in August. Most of the state’s banks are open during the month except on second Saturdays and Sundays.



In August 2023, all the banks will remain closed for 8 days, i.e., the holiday list includes four Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan. Banks observe only gazetted holidays across the country.

Bank Holidays in August 2023

• August 6 – Sunday

• August 12 – Second Saturday

• August 13 – Sunday

• August 15 – Independence Day

• August 20 – Sunday

• August 26 – Fourth Saturday

• August 27 – Sunday

• August 30 – Raksha Bandhan

*This holiday list is subject to change

Guidance for Customers

Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another, there may also be other state-wise bank holidays. About the state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

The RBI list mentions three types of holidays: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays.