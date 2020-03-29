Banners on red zones in Hyderabad keep citizens on the edge

Hyderabad: Lack of coordination between district and State wings of the health department is being seen as far Covid-19 containment measures are concerned.

Consider the case of red zone banners that appeared in various places in the State capital including Miyapur, Chandanagar, Kothapet, Kokapet etc. According to locals, these red zone banners were put up in front of apartments and residential complexes where positive cases were confirmed in last few days.

If one may recall, few places in Karimnagar town where the positive tested 10-member Indonesian group were found to have moved a lot during their stay was declared as red zone which means inmates cannot step out of house without permission.

Even groceries and essential items are being supplied by district administration to over 4,000 houses in that identified area in Karimnagar.

Meanwhile, clarifying on this issue, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that there are no red zones in the State capital.

He said that few sadists and psychos were resorting to false messages on social media to mislead people. He, however, said that banners already put up would be removed.

When asked a district health official said that they have earmarked containment zones (in 1 km radius of positive tested house) and taking preventive measures accordingly and those are being misinterpreted as red zones.