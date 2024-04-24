Live
Just In
Barrelakka files nomination as Nagarkurnool candidate
Internet sensation and aspiring politician, Karne Sirisha (Barrelakka) has thrown her hat in for the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha seat by filing her nomination as an MP candidate here on Tuesday.
Nagarkurnool: Internet sensation and aspiring politician, Karne Sirisha (Barrelakka) has thrown her hat in for the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha seat by filing her nomination as an MP candidate here on Tuesday.
It may be recalled that Barrelakka had contested in the recently held Assembly elections as an independent candidate from Kollapur Assembly constituency. She received much support during her campaign bagging 5.754 votes.
Sirisha became famous with a video in which she said that she was not getting a job even after studying degree and added that it was why she was living by rearing buffaloes. With this, she became known as a buffalo akka (sister of buffalos). She then raised her voice on the issue of unemployment on social media. After the election result, she said that the voters supported her for her honesty. “I think I’ve won. I will continue to fight on people’s issues,” Barelakka had said.