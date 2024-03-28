Live
- Kadiyam Kavya backed off from the contest
- Vijayan facing payback for hounding Oommen Chandy: Congress
- Government doctors can contest any elections after resigning from service: Calcutta HC
- Several former Congress leaders join BJP in Punjab
- HAL achieves major milestone, first aircraft of Tejas Mk1A takes to skies in Bengaluru
- Ex-Western Railway engineer convicted in 9-year-old bribery case
- Congress to launch its election manifesto from Jaipur on April 6: Sources
- Big shock for BRS as Hyderabad Mayor decides to join Congress
- Trinamool moves ECI against PM Modi's conversation with BJP nominee on 'distribution of Rs 3K cr seized assets to Bengal's people'
- Illness to Wellness campaign joins hands with Yolohealth to sensitise citizens about preventive healthcare solutions
Barrelakka ties knot in Nagarkurnool, wedding event held in grandeur
Barrelakka (Sirisha) Recently had a grand wedding ceremony at the PMR Garden in Pedhakothapally mandal center in Nagar Kurnool District. The bride was seen taking seven steps with her close relative Venkatesh, making the event truly special and memorable.
The wedding photos from the ceremony have quickly spread across social media, garnering widespread attention and admiration. The lavish decorations, traditional rituals, and joyous celebrations depicted in the images have captured the hearts of many viewers.
Friends, family, and well-wishers came together to witness and celebrate the union of Barrelakka and Venkatesh, making the event a truly joyous and festive occasion.
