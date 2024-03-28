  • Menu
Barrelakka ties knot in Nagarkurnool, wedding event held in grandeur

Barrelakka ties knot in Nagarkurnool, wedding event held in grandeur
Recently had a grand wedding ceremony at the PMR Garden in Pedhakothapally mandal center in Nagar Kurnool District.

Barrelakka (Sirisha) Recently had a grand wedding ceremony at the PMR Garden in Pedhakothapally mandal center in Nagar Kurnool District. The bride was seen taking seven steps with her close relative Venkatesh, making the event truly special and memorable.

The wedding photos from the ceremony have quickly spread across social media, garnering widespread attention and admiration. The lavish decorations, traditional rituals, and joyous celebrations depicted in the images have captured the hearts of many viewers.

Friends, family, and well-wishers came together to witness and celebrate the union of Barrelakka and Venkatesh, making the event a truly joyous and festive occasion.


