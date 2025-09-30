Bathukamma celebrated grandly in California

Hanumakonda: The city of Milpitas in the Bay Area was filled with the fragrance of flowers and the melodies of Bathukamma songs as the Bathukamma festival, organized by the Women Empowerment Telugu Association (WETA), was conducted in a highly traditional and cultural manner with great grandeur recently.

More than 800 attendees, including families with children and elders, participated in the celebrations, bringing colorful Bathukammas that made the event even more vibrant.

It is a matter of pride that Bathukamma, a festival of flowers native to Telangana, is celebrated abroad with the same enthusiasm. Women gathered in circles, singing Bathukamma songs and traditional folk tunes, creating a festive atmosphere. Popular actress Udaya Bhanu, dance expert Kondru

Hussain, and lively anchor Rachana were the special highlights of the event, captivating the hearts of the audience with their performances.

The presence of TPCC vice president Jhansi Reddy, who is also the founder and advisory chair of WETA, at the Bathukamma celebrations in the US was a moment of pride for the Telugu diaspora.