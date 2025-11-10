BC Samaj urges all parties to commit for 42% quota

Mahbubnagar: Emphasizingthe need for political will in ensuring justice to Backward Classes (BCs), BC Samaj State Secretary and Joint Mahbubnagar District President Modal Srinivas Sagar said that all political parties must show genuine commitment and political will towards implementing BC reservations effectively.

Speaking at the ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ programme organised by the BC Samaj Mahbubnagar district unit at MVS College Grounds in Christianpally, Sagar asserted that constitutional backing is crucial for BC reservations to hold strong legal ground. “Just like Tamil Nadu, reservations for BCs must be placed under the Ninth Schedule through a constitutional amendment to make them legally binding,” he said.

He demanded that BCs be given 42 percent reservation in education, employment, and local body elections, warning that failure to do so could lead to widespread resentment among the BC community. “Unless every political party approaches this issue with sincerity, true social justice cannot be achieved,” he added. Representatives of various BC community associations also spoke at the event, stressing that political empowerment for BCs can only be realized when the BC ideology reaches every constituency, mandal, and village. They urged people to unite and vote for BC candidates to ensure greater representation in legislative bodies.

The event was attended by several community leaders, including Kummari Sangham Honorary President Ramachandraiah, Retired Sub-Registrar Venkatayya, Retired Headmaster Srinivasulu, among other prominent BC leaders.