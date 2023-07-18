Beautification of 20 highland junctions in Karimnagar underway: Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that Karimnagar town is being made beautiful to attract world tourists.

He along with Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao and Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani Harishankar held a review meeting with officials and agency contractors at the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation office here on Monday.

As part of the beautification of the city, the development of 20 highland junctions in the city has been initiated. In this, although 7 junctions have already been designed by Municipal Corporation to attract the attention of the people of the city, special measures have been taken to give the face lift to the remaining 13 junctions with Rs 4 crore.

Highland junctions will be beautified with state-of-the-art designs, interesting shapes, water fountains, digital lighting and fine greenery landscaping. In this background, many suggestions and instructions have been issued to the officials and contractors on the designs and development of highland junctions.

Kamalakar said that islands are being constructed with modern designs to provide a pleasant environment to the city dwellers. The development works of Padmanagar Junction, Kothirampur Junction and Sikwadi Junction highland started on Monday itself.

He said that the development work of the rest of the highland junctions will be started in another week and steps will be taken to complete the work of all the highland junctions within a month and make them available to the public.

Steps are being taken to make Karimnagar the 2nd largest city after Hyderabad in Telangana. The mission is to make Karimnagar a clean, pleasant, healthy and great city. The tender process for the development of some highland junctions has already been completed. The rest of the highland junctions are in the tender stage.

There are no such great highland junctions in Telangana. Measures are being taken to improve the traffic system in the city so that people do not face any problem.

The Telangana government is working to improve the living standards of the residents of Karimnagar, the minister said.