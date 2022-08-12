Best performance award for KDCC, Choppadandi PACS

Karimnagar: Union Minister for Cooperation Amit Shah has presented best performance awards to the Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (KDCCB) and Choppadandi Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS).

The awards were announced by the newly formed Union Minister of Cooperation and the National Federation of State Cooperative Banks (NAFSCOB). The Union Minister presented the awards at a national conference of rural cooperative banks organised in New Delhi on Friday.

KDCCB CEO N Satyanarayana Rao and Choppadandi PACS president V Malla Reddy received the awards from the Union Minister for Cooperation in the presence of Union Minister of State for Cooperation B L Verma, Secretary Ministry of Cooperation Gyanesh Kumar, NAFSCOB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao, NAFSCOB MD Bheema Subramanyam and others were also present.