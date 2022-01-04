Bhadrachalam: Mukkoti festival begins under shadow of Omicron

Bhadrachalam: The Mukkoti celebrations began amid Covid norms and following the government orders in a simple way here at the historical temple of Lord Rama in the temple town. The temple authorities allowed in the temple a limited numbers of devotees for offering prayers. Following the government rules and due to increasing cases of Covid, the temple authorities suspended procession of deities and cultural activities in the ten-day festival.

On Monday, Lord Rama appeared as Matcha avathar to the devotees on the first day of Mukkoti celebrations. The priestess decorated Lord Rama as Matcha avatar and setup a separate stage on the main temple premises at Beda Mandapam which is the place for the Nitykalyanam programmes. The devotees who allowed in the temple offered pujas wearing masks and following the Covid norms. The officials will make a decision on conduct of the main events of float festival ( Teppothsavam) on January 12 and Uttaradwara darshanam on January 13, informed Executive Officer B Sivaji to the media people.

This is the third year when Mukkotti celebrations are conducted under the shadow of Covid. As in 2020 and 2021, this year too, the celebrations are not conducted grandly due to Covid, said a devotee of Lord Rama K Srikanth Sharma. He said, he had hoped that this time the celebrations would conducted in grand way but it appears that the main events will be conducted without devotees' participation.

The temple authorities also setup all arrangements for the main events but waiting to for the government orders, a temple officials told media persons.